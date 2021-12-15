Dr. Michael Rocklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rocklin, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rocklin, MD
Dr. Michael Rocklin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Rocklin works at
Dr. Rocklin's Office Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Kidney Care10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-7808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely. Dr. Rocklin was my Nephrologist for 17 years. He is the reason I am still alive at age 82. He is a most marvelous and thorough doctor. He cares very much about his patients' welfare. He started his own firm or he would still be my doctor. I wish him a great deal of success and believe he will attain it. LOVE!
About Dr. Michael Rocklin, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1063494367
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rocklin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocklin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.