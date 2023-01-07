Overview of Dr. Michael Rockwell, MD

Dr. Michael Rockwell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Chicago.



Dr. Rockwell works at North Light Counseling Assocs in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.