Dr. Michael Rockwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rockwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Rockwell, MD
Dr. Michael Rockwell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Dr. Rockwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rockwell's Office Locations
-
1
North Light Counseling Assocs2633 E Indian School Rd Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 285-9696
-
2
Northlight Counseling Associates Inc.4121 E Valley Auto Dr Ste 122, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 285-9696
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rockwell?
Dr Rockwell is my favorite doctor. He is a thoughtful and kind man with a sense of humor. He is not a pill factory. He involves me in decision making. I have been a patient of his for almost ten years. Most negative comments in the reviews are about the office staff and policies of Northlight Counseling, not Dr Rockwell.
About Dr. Michael Rockwell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083655195
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rockwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rockwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rockwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rockwell works at
Dr. Rockwell has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rockwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.