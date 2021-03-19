Dr. Rodrigues has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rodrigues, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Rodrigues' Office Locations
Drs. Gehris Jordan and Associates LLC520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 206, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 879-9100
MedStar Franklin Square Hospital Center9000 FRANKLIN SQUARE DR, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-6360
- 3 9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 108, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 248-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great provider with a good bedside manner. Explanations were thorough. Highly recommended.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Dr. Rodrigues accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodrigues has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodrigues on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigues. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigues.
