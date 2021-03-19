Overview of Dr. Michael Rodrigues, MD

Dr. Michael Rodrigues, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Rodrigues works at North Bay ENT & Audiology in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.