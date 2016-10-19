Overview of Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.