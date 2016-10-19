Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
- 1 929 Graham Dr, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 351-5548
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I was pregnant, check ups were fairly fast unless something was wrong. When it was time to give birth, Dr.Rodriguez and the hospital nurses were excellent at making me feel comfortable and informed on what was going on. I had to have an emergency C section unfortunately but thanks to Dr.Rodriguez for realizing my baby was in danger because he literally saved my son's life. I would definitely pick him as my doctor again.
About Dr. Michael Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.