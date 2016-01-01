Overview of Dr. Michael Rodriguez, DO

Dr. Michael Rodriguez, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at ADVANCED ENT AND COSMETIC SURGERY in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.