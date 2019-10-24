Overview

Dr. Michael Rogers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Deptford, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at South Jersey Family Medicine in West Deptford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.