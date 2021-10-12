See All Ophthalmologists in Long Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Roh, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Roh, MD

Dr. Michael Roh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Roh works at South Coast Retina Center in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Coast Retina Center
    4300 Long Beach Blvd Ste 320, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 984-7024
  2. 2
    South Coast Retina Center
    7677 Center Ave Ste 403, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 657-7809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Coreoplasty Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 12, 2021
    Dr. Roh saved the vision in my left eye. I will always be grateful to him! He is brilliant, talented and kind!
    Susan McNary Johnson — Oct 12, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Roh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1386684629
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Roh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Roh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roh speaks Chinese and Korean.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

