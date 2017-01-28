Overview of Dr. Michael Rom, MD

Dr. Michael Rom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.



Dr. Rom works at Cleveland Kidney and Hypertension Consultants, Inc in Chardon, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.