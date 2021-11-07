Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Roman, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Roman, DO
Dr. Michael Roman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Community Hospital.
Dr. Roman works at
Dr. Roman's Office Locations
Jeffersonville Internal Medicine PC1550 W Main St, Norristown, PA 19403 (610) 635-1712
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Roman?
I've always found Dr. Roman to provide excellent care. It never feels like he's in a hurry to get to the next patient; but rather takes the time to ensure that all of my questions have been answered. He has provided excellent advice. I'm very satisfied and have no complaint whatsoever.
About Dr. Michael Roman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073576849
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roman works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.