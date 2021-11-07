See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Norristown, PA
Dr. Michael Roman, DO

Internal Medicine
3.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Roman, DO

Dr. Michael Roman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Community Hospital.

Dr. Roman works at JEFFERSONVILLE INTERNAL MEDICINE in Norristown, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Roman's Office Locations

    Jeffersonville Internal Medicine PC
    1550 W Main St, Norristown, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 635-1712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michael Roman, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073576849
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roman works at JEFFERSONVILLE INTERNAL MEDICINE in Norristown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Roman’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

