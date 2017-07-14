Dr. Michael Romash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Romash, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Romash, MD
Dr. Michael Romash, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.
SMOC - Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center and Spine Center Chesapeake501 DISCOVERY DR, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-5145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Michael Romash is the best in problem solving. My feet have been deformed since age 3 years. Surgery after surgery gave minimal relief until he used his critical and creative thinking to use. Now instead of taking 5 Percocet a day, I take only one if I've been doing a lot of walking. His treatment of his patients is warm, and he clearly explains procedures and problems every step of the way. He is a good motivator with a cute sense if humor. He's the best at his profession.
About Dr. Michael Romash, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1184620163
Education & Certifications
- Duke
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Letterman Army Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
