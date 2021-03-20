Overview of Dr. Michael Rontal, MD

Dr. Michael Rontal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Rontal works at Rontal Akervall Clinic in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vocal Cord Nodule and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.