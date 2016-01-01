Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Rosen, MD
Dr. Michael Rosen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Chester County Rheumatology PC795 E Marshall St Ste 101, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 383-8574
- 2 589 Skippack Pike Ste 308, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (215) 542-4343
Chester County Rheumatology PC213 Reeceville Rd Ste 35, Coatesville, PA 19320 Directions (484) 784-5686
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Rosen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
