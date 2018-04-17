Dr. Michael Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Rosen, MD
Dr. Michael Rosen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-3441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
If you are in need of hernia repair, no matter how complicated, look no further. Simply the best.
About Dr. Michael Rosen, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1629098322
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.