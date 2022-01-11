Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Chelmsford, MA. They completed their residency with Boston Medical Center|Boston U-Tufts
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Chelmsford, MA6 Courthouse Ln, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 934-9294
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenbaum?
Very helpful and found a solution to my concerns
About Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1932193877
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center|Boston U-Tufts
- Boston Medical Center
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.