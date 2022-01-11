See All Dermatologists in Chelmsford, MA
Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (51)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Chelmsford, MA. They completed their residency with Boston Medical Center|Boston U-Tufts

Dr. Rosenbaum works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Chelmsford, MA in Chelmsford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Chelmsford, MA
    6 Courthouse Ln, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 934-9294

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Warts
Genital Warts
Dermatitis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 11, 2022
    Very helpful and found a solution to my concerns
    Steven — Jan 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD
    About Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932193877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Medical Center|Boston U-Tufts
    Residency
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbaum works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Chelmsford, MA in Chelmsford, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

