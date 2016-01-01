See All Neurologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD

Neurology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD

Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenberg works at JFK Neuroscience Institute in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center
    65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 321-7010
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vertigo
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects
Vertigo
Diplopia
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275533440
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Residency
    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Keesler Air Force Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at JFK Neuroscience Institute in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Vertigo, Diplopia and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.