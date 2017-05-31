Overview of Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD

Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenberg works at Tenafly Pediatrics in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.