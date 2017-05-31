Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD
Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Tenafly Pediatrics301 Bridge Plz N Ste 1, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 877-1494
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
Very professional and knowledgeable - would recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Rosenberg, OD
- Optometry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1598729626
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Russian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.