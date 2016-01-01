Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD
Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenman works at
Dr. Rosenman's Office Locations
Nevada Pediatric Specialists2870 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (888) 404-0879
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- PHCS
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1427140615
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- Minsk State Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenman speaks Russian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.