Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD

Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenman works at Nevada Pediatric Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenman's Office Locations

    Nevada Pediatric Specialists
    Nevada Pediatric Specialists
2870 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89109
(888) 404-0879

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • PHCS

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427140615
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Minsk State Medical Institute
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rosenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenman works at Nevada Pediatric Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rosenman’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

