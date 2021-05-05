Overview of Dr. Michael Rosove, MD

Dr. Michael Rosove, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.