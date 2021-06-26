See All Sports Medicine Doctors in South Miami, FL
Dr. Michael Rosselli, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small South Miami, FL
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Rosselli, MD

Dr. Michael Rosselli, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Rosselli works at South Miami Walk-In Orthopedics in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL and Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosselli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Miami Walk-in Orthopedics
    5966 S Dixie Hwy Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 453-2667
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai Medical Center
    4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 674-2200
  3. 3
    Ortho Florida LLC
    11050 Griffin Rd Ste 104, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 686-8850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 26, 2021
    Excellent Orthopedics Clinic, walk in convenient for an emergency case like mine. Doctor Rosselli and all his staff were professional, attentive and cordial in my visits.
    Mireya Puett — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Rosselli, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083851356
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF NEWFOUNDLAND
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rosselli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosselli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosselli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosselli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosselli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosselli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

