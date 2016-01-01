Dr. Michael Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rossi, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rossi, MD
Dr. Michael Rossi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Dr. Rossi works at
Dr. Rossi's Office Locations
San Diego Office11515 El Camino Real Ste 150, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 720-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Rossi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center Houston
- University Of Illinois Chicago Metropolitan Group Hospitals, General Surgery Residency
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University Of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossi works at
