Dr. Michael Rossi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Rossi, MD

Dr. Michael Rossi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Rossi works at San Diego Office in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Rossi's Office Locations

    San Diego Office
    11515 El Camino Real Ste 150, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 720-1440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Botox® Injection

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon

About Dr. Michael Rossi, MD

  Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  14 years of experience
  English
  1073740817
Education & Certifications

  University of Texas Health Science Center Houston
  University Of Illinois Chicago Metropolitan Group Hospitals, General Surgery Residency
  University of Illinois College of Medicine
  University Of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rossi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

