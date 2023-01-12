Dr. Michael Rossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Rossman, MD
Dr. Michael Rossman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in College Station, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Rossman works at
Dr. Rossman's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Clinic1700 University Dr E Fl 1, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 691-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rossman?
Dr. Rossman is a good listener and excellent communicator. The blood tests he ordered were very thorough and included those which my previous specialty practitioners did not consider. He has been quite helpful with my arthritis and screening for auto-immune factors. Very appealing personality and attitude.
About Dr. Michael Rossman, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1740243401
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Mc
- Madigan Army Mc
- Texas A&M College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossman works at
Dr. Rossman has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.