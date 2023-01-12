Overview of Dr. Michael Rossman, MD

Dr. Michael Rossman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in College Station, TX. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Rossman works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.