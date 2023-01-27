Overview of Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD

Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Rothberg works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.