Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD
Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Rothberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rothberg's Office Locations
-
1
Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Countryside2414 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Trinity2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 110, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothberg?
Sudden onset of Carpal Tunnel was promptly and thoroughly addressed by Dr Rothberg. The appointment and tests were quickly scheduled, a great relief to a vacationing Northerner who had just arrived for a 2 month stay. In my 81 years, I never had any hand and wrist problems, and Dr Rothberg's timely assessment, initial treatment and advice were a calming influence. Needed surgery and the recovery period, will take place in Westlake, Ohio when we return home in one month.
About Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1831138338
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U MC
- Hosp for Joint Dis-Orth Inst
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothberg works at
Dr. Rothberg has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.