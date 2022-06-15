Overview of Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD

Dr. Michael Rothberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Rothberg works at Konigsberg Pediatric Orthopedcs in Brick, NJ with other offices in Ship Bottom, NJ, Toms River, NJ and Jackson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.