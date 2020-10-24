Dr. Rothkopf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Cardiac Associates1110 Cottonwood Ln Ste 105, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (972) 817-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
he try to find out the root of reason ,very friendly, when you will be with him you feel yourself protected.........
About Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rothkopf has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothkopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
