Dr. Rothkopf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD
Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Rothkopf works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rothkopf's Office Locations
-
1
Steven Hertz MD LLC1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 324-1200
- 2 549a Pompton Ave, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009 Directions (973) 324-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothkopf?
Dr. Rothkopf is amazing. He was the only doctor who could diagnose my complicated medical condition and provide answers. He saved my life.
About Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1821137225
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothkopf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothkopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothkopf works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothkopf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothkopf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothkopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothkopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.