Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (15)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD

Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Rothkopf works at Steven Hertz MD LLC in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Cedar Grove, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rothkopf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Hertz MD LLC
    1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 302, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 324-1200
  2. 2
    549a Pompton Ave, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 324-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Malnutrition
Diabetes Counseling
Overweight
Malnutrition
Diabetes Counseling
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Rothkopf, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821137225
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rothkopf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothkopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothkopf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothkopf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothkopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothkopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

