Dr. Michael Rotkowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rotkowitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rotkowitz, MD
Dr. Michael Rotkowitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Rotkowitz works at
Dr. Rotkowitz's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Cancer Center900 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Medical Oncology2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 303, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rotkowitz?
Dr. Rotkowitz is an AMAZING Dr. as well as his staff. Very helpful and kind.
About Dr. Michael Rotkowitz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649436973
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital of Brooklyn-SUNY Downstate Medical Center
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St George's University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotkowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotkowitz accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotkowitz works at
Dr. Rotkowitz has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rotkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.