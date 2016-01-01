See All Podiatric Surgeons in Ocala, FL
Dr. Michael Rotstein, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Rotstein, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
Map Pin Small Ocala, FL
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michael Rotstein, DPM

Dr. Michael Rotstein, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. 

Dr. Rotstein works at Ocala Podiatry Center in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Victor McNamara, DPM
Dr. Victor McNamara, DPM
3.8 (24)
View Profile

Dr. Rotstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala Podiatry Center
    2135 SW 19th Avenue Rd Ste 104, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 867-1155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Ocala

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon

About Dr. Michael Rotstein, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatric Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477539419
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rotstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rotstein works at Ocala Podiatry Center in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rotstein’s profile.

Dr. Rotstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Rotstein, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.