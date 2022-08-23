Overview of Dr. Michael Rousseau, MD

Dr. Michael Rousseau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Rousseau works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.