Dr. Michael Rowe, MD
Dr. Michael Rowe, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital
Allergy & Asthma Center of Michigan24120 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 201, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 473-6400
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Rowe has always called personally with followup and information. He goes beyond what most Drs do and me being a regist nurse I do know he is special and very knowledgeable.
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.