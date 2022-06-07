See All Allergists & Immunologists in Novi, MI
Dr. Michael Rowe, MD

Allergy & Immunology
2.9 (34)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Michael Rowe, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital

Dr. Rowe works at Allergy/Asthma Center Michigan in Novi, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Center of Michigan
    24120 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 201, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 473-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Nasopharyngitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Rash
Nasopharyngitis
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Michael Rowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184684847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowe works at Allergy/Asthma Center Michigan in Novi, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rowe’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

