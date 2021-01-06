Overview of Dr. Michael Rowell, MD

Dr. Michael Rowell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Rowell works at Bristol Surgical Associates in Bristol, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.