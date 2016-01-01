Overview

Dr. Michael Rozengarten, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Rozengarten works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Robbinsville, NJ with other offices in Newtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.