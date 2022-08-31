Dr. Michael Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rubin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I don't understand the negative reviews listed on this site. I found Dr Rubin to be very knowledgeable, thorough & concerned. He gave me a very complete exam, spent a lot of time with me & correctly diagnosed my problem. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Rubin, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1780771873
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Montreal Neuro Inst|Montreal Neurological Institute
- Royal Victoria Hosp McGill|Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
