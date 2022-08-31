Overview

Dr. Michael Rubin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like EMG (Electromyography) and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.