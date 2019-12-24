Overview

Dr. Michael Ruchim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ruchim works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.