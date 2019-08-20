Dr. Ruddat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Ruddat, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ruddat, MD
Dr. Michael Ruddat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Ruddat works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ruddat's Office Locations
-
1
Manchester191 Main St Ste 101, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 646-7704
-
2
Retina Consultants, P.C.85 Seymour St Ste 822, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 525-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruddat?
I am an extremely stressed patient that does not like visiting doctors but out of necessity I had to visit Dr. Ruddat and he was excellent. He was kind , patient and seems to be very knowledgeable. He seems very professional and he went out of his way to be patient and accommodating to me. I recommend him..
About Dr. Michael Ruddat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- 1326021056
Education & Certifications
- WK Kellogg Eye Ctr - U Mich
- U Wis Hosps and Clins
- U Wis Hosps and Clins
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruddat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruddat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruddat works at
Dr. Ruddat has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruddat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruddat speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruddat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruddat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruddat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruddat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.