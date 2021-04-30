Dr. Michael Ruddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ruddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Ruddy, MD
Dr. Michael Ruddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Ruddy works at
Dr. Ruddy's Office Locations
-
1
Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates1960 NE 47th St Ste 102, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 463-3200
- 2 1212 E Broward Blvd Fl 3, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 462-1526
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruddy?
Dr. Ruddy provides excellent care for his patients. You never have to wait to be seen and all services are available in his office as opposed to having to go to separate facilities for testing and treatment.
About Dr. Michael Ruddy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1063401990
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruddy works at
Dr. Ruddy has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.