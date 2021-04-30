Overview of Dr. Michael Ruddy, MD

Dr. Michael Ruddy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Ruddy works at Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.