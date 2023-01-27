Dr. Michael Rudman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rudman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rudman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Rudman works at
Locations
Spine and Wellness Center60 Columbia Rd Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 845-2500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Franklin Surgical Center175 Morristown Rd Ste 101, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Directions (908) 766-5556
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rudman took time to answer all my concerns and explained any steps to be taken. I did not feel rushed at all.
About Dr. Michael Rudman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudman works at
Dr. Rudman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.