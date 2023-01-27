Overview

Dr. Michael Rudman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Rudman works at Altair Health in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Basking Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.