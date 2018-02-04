Dr. Michael Ruen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ruen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glendale, WI.
ForwardDental Glendale7040 N Port Washington Rd Ste 414, Glendale, WI 53217 Directions (414) 377-5860
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ruen is the best dentist in Wisconsin. His work his great and right on. He is a very nice man and very good at dentistry. I would recommend him to everyone.
Dr. Ruen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruen accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ruen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.