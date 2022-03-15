Dr. Michael Ruiz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ruiz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Meadville, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Millcreek Community Hospital and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Ruiz's Office Locations
Meadville Office105 Mead Ave Ste A, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 337-3668
Lake Erie Podiatry3910 Caughey Rd Ste 130, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 833-3668Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Ruiz to be prompt, knowledgeable, articulate, and friendly. He took his time in examining and conversing with me before making his diagnosis. He was clear in explaining the diagnosis as well as his recommendation for treatment. His office was very nice, clean and orderly. His staff was friendly and professional. I recommend Dr. Ruiz at the highest level.
About Dr. Michael Ruiz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1114901881
Education & Certifications
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruiz has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruiz.
