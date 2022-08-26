Overview

Dr. Michael Rukavina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Rukavina works at Office in Lexington, KY with other offices in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.