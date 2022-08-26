Dr. Rukavina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Rukavina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Rukavina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Rukavina works at
Locations
1
Office4071 Tates Creek Centre Dr Ste 202, Lexington, KY 40517 Directions (859) 971-4695
2
BHMG Lexington Cardiology2601 Kentucky Ave Ste 301, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (859) 277-5887
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great cardiologist I can't reach his office someone told me he may not practice in Lexington anymore does anyone know if he practices nearby ?
About Dr. Michael Rukavina, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
