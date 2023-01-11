Overview

Dr. Michael Rupp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Rupp works at WILKES BARRE GENERAL HOSPITAL in Wilkes Barre, PA with other offices in Plains, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.