Dr. Rupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Rupp, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rupp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Rupp works at
Locations
-
1
Wyoming Valley Health Care System575 N River St, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 829-8111
-
2
DR Rupp672 S River St Ste 101, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 552-7130
- 3 667 S River St Ste 201, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 823-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rupp?
Very good doctor. Spends time with you.
About Dr. Michael Rupp, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275663833
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupp works at
Dr. Rupp has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.