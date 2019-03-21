Overview

Dr. Michael Rusche, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Rusche works at Digestive Care Center in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.