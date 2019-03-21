Dr. Michael Rusche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rusche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rusche, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rusche, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Rusche works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Care Center801 Saint Marys Dr Ste 205W, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 477-6103
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rusche?
Thought Dr.Rusche was thorough. Nice bedside manner.Explain things. Observes
About Dr. Michael Rusche, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659301760
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rusche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rusche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rusche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rusche works at
Dr. Rusche has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rusche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rusche speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rusche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rusche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rusche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rusche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.