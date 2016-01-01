Dr. Michael Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Russell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NC.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Digestive Health Center1070 Vinehaven Dr NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russell?
About Dr. Michael Russell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1730592387
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.