Dr. Michael Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Russo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Russo, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Russo works at
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-9685MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Cook's Children's7000 W Plano Pkwy Ste 110, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 306-3767Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Medical City Children's Hospital7777 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Russo?
Dr Russo and his team in Plano are great. We had a bad experience at another clinic and went to Dr Russo. He's very kind and gentle. He answered all of my questions. He was thorough and when we had to go to Cook in Prosper for a scope, it was the best experience ever. We had to leave TX, but if we return, we will use him again if needed.
About Dr. Michael Russo, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043272958
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Marquette University
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.