Overview

Dr. Michael Russo, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Russo works at Gastrointestinal and Endocrine Surgery in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.