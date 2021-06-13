Overview of Dr. Michael Russo, MD

Dr. Michael Russo, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School.



Dr. Russo works at Michael B. Russo, MD, Inc in Kailua Kona, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI and Kealakekua, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.