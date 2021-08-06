Dr. Michael Russonella, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russonella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Russonella, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Russonella, DO
Dr. Michael Russonella, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital.
Dr. Russonella's Office Locations
Sutton Plaza1373 Broad St Ste 309, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (551) 277-2071Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Michael Russonella181 Franklin Ave Ste 302, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 340-1940Tuesday10:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
After having a severe elbow injury, I originally went to an orthopedic doctor that wanted to perform surgery immediately. I knew I needed a second opinion, so I went to Dr. Russonella. He informed me that the other doctor was wrong for wanting to operate so fast, and sent me for physical therapy instead. My elbow has been strong since, and I can’t thank Dr. Russonella enough for steering me away from another doctor who had different intentions. Over the past few years, I had come and go knee pain. I went to Dr. Russonella for X-rays in hopes to find the problem. He quickly found the issue and addressed my options. I am now pain-free 7 months after the visit, and I’m back on my skateboard and hikes. Dr. Russonella is a phenomenal doctor and overall a very professional and respectful man. Thank you again for your continued help and professionalism.
About Dr. Michael Russonella, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255542486
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
- Peninsula Hospital Center/North Shore University Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Montclair State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russonella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russonella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russonella speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Russonella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russonella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russonella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russonella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.