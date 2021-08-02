Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutigliano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD
Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Rutigliano works at
Dr. Rutigliano's Office Locations
-
1
Excela Health Neurosurgery100 Excela Health Dr Ste 203B, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 532-0866
-
2
Excela Square Neurosurgery- Greensburg425 Frye Farm Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 532-0866
-
3
Latrobe Surgical Group LLC443 Frye Farm Rd Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 532-0866
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was to the hospital and other doctors about my lower back pain. At 51 years old I could barely walk. I went to do Rutigliano and he said I had a herniated disc. He did my surgery and and said that I had to take it easy for 1 month and full recovery would be 6 months. I did not take as much as 1 pill for pain after my surgery and I walked around the recovery room 3 times when the nurse cam to get me up. This man is the greatest that I have had the pleasure to deal with. I have recommended him numerous times and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164497160
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutigliano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutigliano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutigliano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutigliano works at
Dr. Rutigliano has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Neuroplasty and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutigliano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutigliano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutigliano.
