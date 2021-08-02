Overview of Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD

Dr. Michael Rutigliano, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Rutigliano works at Excela Health Neurosurgery in Latrobe, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Neuroplasty and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.