Dr. Michael Rutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Michael Rutter, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rutter, MD
Dr. Michael Rutter, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.
Dr. Rutter works at
Dr. Rutter's Office Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Garnet Health Doctors - Harris68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 794-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I broke my tibia and tibial plateau in a fall. He explained everything that he was going to do to fix it. He spent as much time as I needed for him to answer questions before, after surgery and during follow up appointments.
About Dr. Michael Rutter, MD
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1902148281
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
