Overview of Dr. Michael Rutter, MD

Dr. Michael Rutter, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rutter works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Harris, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.