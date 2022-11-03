Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
Charlotte Gastroenterology &115 Commerce Pointe Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Huntersville13808 Professional Center Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 377-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ryan is a very caring Dr. I see him personally and took my 83year elderly mother to him this year. He is very compassionate and straight forward.
About Dr. Michael Ryan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134278799
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.