Dr. Michael Ryan, MD

Phlebology
4.9 (439)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is a Phlebologist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Phlebology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

Dr. Ryan works at Missouri Vein Care in Columbia, MO with other offices in Jefferson City, MO, Hannibal, MO, Cape Girardeau, MO and Rolla, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Missouri Vein Care
    4004 Peach Ct Ste E, Columbia, MO 65203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 307-5163
  2. 2
    Missouri Vein Care
    1620 Southridge Dr Ste B, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 307-5161
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Missouri Vein Care
    3531 Stardust Dr, Hannibal, MO 63401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 307-5162
  4. 4
    Missouri Vein Care
    2917 Independence St Ste 200, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 307-5164
  5. 5
    Missouri Vein Care
    1070 S Bishop Ave, Rolla, MO 65401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 307-5160
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ellis Fischel Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure

Treatment frequency



Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
In-Office Endovenous Ablation of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Family Insurance
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Mercy Care
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • State Farm
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 439 ratings
    Patient Ratings (439)
    5 Star
    (410)
    4 Star
    (25)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Ryan tried to help me as much as possible. I have a two hour drive but it's worth it. thank you!
    Jennifer J. — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Ryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1497750855
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tex Heart Inst|U Minn Hosps &amp; Clinics|University of Minnesota Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
