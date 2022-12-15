Overview

Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is a Phlebologist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Phlebology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.



Dr. Ryan works at Missouri Vein Care in Columbia, MO with other offices in Jefferson City, MO, Hannibal, MO, Cape Girardeau, MO and Rolla, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.