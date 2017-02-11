Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ryan, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Arroyo Grande, CA.
Locations
Arroyo Grande Specialty Center850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Clinic at Ella1304 Ella St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 549-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Clinic at Posada265 Posada Ln Ste B, Templeton, CA 93465 Directions (805) 549-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ryan has been a wonderful doctor for me. He knowledgable, caring and he's gotten me through a tough time with my Asthma. 100% recommend.
About Dr. Michael Ryan, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1700863511
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Virginia
